Suns vs. Grizzlies odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 26 predictions from proven projection model

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 6 p.m. ET Sunday evening at the FedExForum. Memphis is 21-24 overall and 12-13 at home, while Phoenix is 19-26 overall and 10-10 on the road. Memphis enters Sunday's showdown having won eight of its last 10 games. Phoenix, meanwhile, is just 3-7 against the spread in its last 10 games. Memphis is favored by 2.5-points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Suns odds, while the over-under is set at 233.5.

Grizzlies vs. Suns spread: Memphis -2.5

Grizzlies vs. Suns over-under: 233.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Suns money line: Memphis -138, Phoenix +134

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Memphis didn't have too much trouble with Detroit on the road Friday as the Grizzlies won 125-112. It was another big night for power forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who had 29 points in addition to six boards. Rookie Ja Morant also had a strong showing for Memphis, recording a double-double with 16 points and 12 assists.

The Grizzlies have been red-hot in recent weeks. They've won eight of their last 10 games and have gone 7-3 against the spread during that span. Memphis has also had massive success against the Suns on their home court. In fact, the Grizzlies are 11-4 in their last 15 meetings against Phoenix at home.

What you need to know about the Suns

Phoenix came out on top in a nail-biter against San Antonio on Friday, sneaking past the Spurs 103-99. It was another big night for shooting guard Devin Booker, who dropped a double-double with 35 points and 10 dimes. For the season, Booker is averaging 26.7 points, 6.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. In addition to Booker's strong offensive prowess, the Suns have covered the spread in six of their last seven road games.

The Grizzlies were able to grind out a solid win over the Suns the last time the two teams met in January, winning 121-114. A big part of Memphis' success was shooting guard Dillon Brooks, so Phoenix will need to focus on keeping him in check if the Suns want to improve their luck.

