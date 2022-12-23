The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Footprint Center. Phoenix is 19-13 overall and 14-4 at home, while the Grizzlies are 19-11 overall and 6-9 on the road. The Suns are currently the No. 4 seed in the West while Memphis is second in the standings.

This will be the first matchup of the season between these two franchises after the Grizzlies won and covered twice in their three-game series last season. Memphis is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Suns vs. Grizzlies odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 224. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 10 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 28-12 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning almost $1,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Suns vs. Grizzlies. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Grizzlies vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Grizzlies spread: Suns +2.5

Suns vs. Grizzlies over/under: 224 points

Suns vs. Grizzlies money line: Phoenix +115, Memphis -135

Suns vs. Grizzlies picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Suns

It was close but no cigar for Phoenix as it fell 113-110 to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. One thing holding the Suns back was the mediocre play of small forward Mikal Bridges, who did not have his best game: he finished with 10 points on 4-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 39 minutes on the court. However, it was a breakout performance for Landry Shamet, who went 9-for-16 from the 3-point line and finished with 31 points.

Deandre Ayton also had another big game in the loss, posting 30 points and 12 rebounds for his fourth 20-point double-double in his last five games. With Devin Booker still out (groin) for the Suns, and both Cameron Payne (foot) and Cameron Johnson (knee) sidelined, Ayton will have to continue playing a major role offensively for Phoenix to stay competitive with one of the best teams in the West.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies lost to the Denver Nuggets on the road by a decisive 105-91 margin. Despite the loss, Memphis got a solid performance out of point guard Ja Morant, who posted a double-double on 35 points and 10 assists. Morant is now averaging 27.0 points and 7.8 assists per game for the season.

However, Memphis has experienced some shooting woes during its current two-game losing streak. The Grizzlies have shot 40.9% from the floor and are just 17-of-71 (23.9%) from the 3-point line as a team in the last two games. They'll need their secondary scorers to pick things up in this big-time matchup between a pair of top-four teams in the West. Desmond Bane (toe) is questionable to suit up after missing the last 17 games.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Suns picks

The model has simulated Suns vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Suns vs. Grizzlies? And which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.