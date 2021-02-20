The Phoenix Suns will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at FedExForum. Memphis is 13-12 overall and 6-8 at home, while the Suns are 18-10 overall and 8-5 on the road. The Grizzlies have won the last four meetings between the teams.

Phoenix is favored by four points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Suns odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 225.5

Grizzlies vs. Suns spread: Grizzlies +4

Grizzlies vs. Suns over-under: 225.5 points

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Memphis eased past the Detroit Pistons on Friday, 109-95. Ja Morant scored 29 points. The 95 points were the lowest allowed by the Grizzlies since Jan. 11. Memphis totaled 12 steals, led by De'Anthony Melton, who had four.

The Grizzlies forced 21 turnovers on Friday. Memphis has won three of its past four games. The Grizzlies have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.7 percent from the field, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Dillon Brooks (thigh) missed Friday's game.

What you need to know about the Suns

Meanwhile, Phoenix used a late surge to deflate the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday in a 132-114 win on the road. Chris Paul dropped a double-double on 19 assists and 15 points. The Suns entered the fourth quarter down by 11 points but outscored the Pelicans 41-12 in the final quarter. Phoenix has won 10 of its past 12 games.

The Suns made a season-high 22 3-pointers on Friday, led by six from Jae Crowder (20 points). The reserves scored 55 points. Phoenix allows only 108.2 points per game, fourth best in the league.

