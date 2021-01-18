The Phoenix Suns will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at FedExForum. Memphis is 6-6 overall and 2-5 at home, while the Suns are 7-4 overall and 4-3 on the road. Phoenix is 7-4 against the spread on the season. Memphis has a 6-5 ATS record.

Grizzlies vs. Suns spread: Grizzlies +5

Grizzlies vs. Suns over-under: 218.5 points

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies squeaked by Philadelphia on Saturday, 106-104. Memphis has won four consecutive games. Ja Morant (17 points) and Xavier Tillman (15 points) were the top scorers for Memphis. Morant was playing for the first time since Dec. 28 because of an ankle injury. Jonas Valanciunas is out due to NBA health and safety protocols. Memphis has won the last three matchups with Phoenix. The Grizzlies rank first in the league in steals per game, at 10.17 on average.

What you need to know about the Suns

Phoenix lost 128-107 to the Washington Wizards last Monday. The Suns trailed 68-42 at halftime. Shooting guard Devin Booker had 33 points. Phoenix's last three games have been postponed due to health and safety protocols. The Suns have lost three of their past five games played. Phoenix has just nine turnovers in its past two games. The Suns are off to their best start since the 2009-10 season. Dario Saric, Damian Jones and Jalen Smith will not play on Monday due to health and safety protocols. Cameron Payne (ankle) is questionable.

