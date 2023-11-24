We've got another exciting 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament matchup on Friday's NBA schedule as the Memphis Grizzlies host the Phoenix Suns. Memphis is 3-11 overall and 0-6 at home, while Phoenix is 9-6 overall and 5-2 on the road. These teams split their four meetings last season, also splitting their two games played in Memphis. The Suns are 2-1 in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament standings, while the Grizzlies are 0-3.

Tip-off is at 5 p.m. ET at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn. Phoenix is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Suns vs. Grizzlies odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 222 points.

Grizzlies vs. Suns spread: Grizzlies +7.5

Grizzlies vs. Suns over/under: 222 points

Grizzlies vs. Suns money line: Grizzlies: +260, Suns: -333

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

On Wednesday, Memphis lost to Houston on the road by a decisive 111-91 margin. The Grizzlies have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games. Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. led the losing side with 23 points apiece, but the other three Memphis starters combined for just 18 points.

The Grizzlies have been decimated by injuries this year which is a big reason why they are the only winless team at home (0-6). Seven players are listed as out for Friday, while Bane (foot) is questionable. Memphis' offense is among the worst in the league, ranking in the bottom three in field goal percentage, 2-point percentage, 3-point percentage, points per game and offensive rating. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Suns

Meanwhile, the Suns entered their tilt with the Warriors with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. Phoenix walked away with a 123-115 win over Golden State on Wednesday. The Suns' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Kevin Durant, who scored 32 points along with eight rebounds, and Devin Booker, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 10 assists.

Durant is averaging 31.4 PPG, which would be his highest average in a decade. Meanwhile, Booker has embraced the full-time move to point guard as he's averaging 9.3 assists to go along with 28.1 points, both of which are career-highs. While Phoenix's offense gets most of the attention, the team is also bringing it on the other end by leading the NBA with 7.0 blocks per game. Bradley Beal (back) remains out for Phoenix. See which team to pick here.

