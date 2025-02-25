We've got another exciting Western Conference matchup on the NBA schedule as the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns are set to tip at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the FedEx Forum. Memphis is 37-20 overall and 21-6 at home, while Phoenix is 27-30 overall and 11-19 on the road. The Suns limp into Tuesday's contest having lost five of their last six games, while the Grizzlies are 12-5 in their past 17 contests.

The Grizzlies are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Suns vs. Grizzlies odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 245.5 points.

The model enters Week 19 of the 2024-25 NBA season.

Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Grizzlies vs. Suns spread: Grizzlies -7.5

Grizzlies vs. Suns over/under: 245.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Suns money line: Grizzlies: -325, Suns: +260

Why the Grizzlies can cover

The Grizzlies are headed into Tuesday's matchup after suffering a 129-123 setback against the Cavaliers. Memphis has struggled against Cleveland recently, as the game was its fourth consecutive lost matchup. However, the Grizzlies will be confident they can get back on track against a struggling Phoenix side that has lost five of its last six games.

Memphis is also 6-1 in its last seven games at home and 8-2 in its past 10 meetings against an opponent from the Western Conference. Guard Ja Morant is averaging 20.5 points, 7.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. He's knocking down 44.1% of his field goals and 31.2% of his 3-point attempts.

Why the Suns can cover

The point spread may have favored the Suns on Sunday, but the final result did not. Phoenix lost to the Raptors on the road by a decisive 127-109 margin. The Suns' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Devin Booker, who had 31 points, eight assists and two steals, and Bradley Beal, who went 12 for 15 en route to 30 points. Booker is scoring 26.1 points per game on average, which ranks eighth in the NBA. He's also averaging 6.7 assists per game, which ranks 10th in the league.

Phoenix is 4-2 against the spread in its last six road games against the Grizzlies. Offensively, the Suns are scoring 113.2 points per game and knocking down 47.4% of their field goal attempts.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Suns picks

The model has simulated Grizzlies vs. Suns 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Suns vs. Grizzlies, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 147-106 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.