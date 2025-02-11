Teams looking to get back into the win column meet when the Memphis Grizzlies battle the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Memphis is coming off a 125-112 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, while Phoenix dropped a 122-105 decision to the Denver Nuggets that same night. The Grizzlies (35-17), who have won 10 of 12, are 14-11 on the road this season. The Suns (26-26), who have lost five of seven, are 16-10 on their home court. Bradley Beal (toe) is out for Phoenix.

Tipoff from Footprint Center in Phoenix is set for 10 p.m. ET. Memphis won the first meeting this season, 117-112, on Dec. 31. The Grizzlies are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Grizzlies vs. Suns odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 244. Before making any Grizzlies vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 17 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 147-104 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 18-9 (67%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Grizzlies vs. Suns and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Suns vs. Grizzlies:

Grizzlies vs. Suns spread: Memphis -4.5



Grizzlies vs. Suns over/under: 244 points

Grizzlies vs. Suns money line: Memphis -190, Phoenix +158

MEM: The Grizzlies have hit the money line in 33 of their last 47 games (+19.35 units)

PHO: The Suns have hit the game total under in 29 of their last 41 home games (+15.80 units)



Grizzlies vs. Suns picks: See picks at SportsLine

Grizzlies vs. Suns streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. has been dominant of late, scoring 30 or more points in three of the last four games. In a 130-107 win at Toronto on Wednesday, he poured in 32 points, while grabbing five rebounds and dishing out four assists. He had 37 points, five rebounds and two assists in a 132-119 win at Milwaukee on Feb. 2. In 50 games, all starts, he is averaging 23.3 points, six rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals in 29.7 minutes.

Point guard Ja Morant is one of six Memphis players averaging double-digit scoring. In 31 games, all starts, he is averaging 20.5 points, 7.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 28.6 minutes of action. In the win at Toronto, he scored 26 points, while adding five rebounds and four assists. He registered a double-double with 25 points and 11 assists in a 128-109 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 3. See which team to pick here.

Why the Suns can cover

Power forward Kevin Durant (ankle) is available after missing Saturday's game against the Nuggets. He ranks seventh in the NBA in scoring at 26.9 points per game. He teams up with shooting guard Devin Booker to give Phoenix elite offensive potential. In 47 starts this season, Booker is averaging 26.4 points, 6.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 37.1 minutes. He scored 47 points, dished out 11 assists and grabbed six rebounds in a 135-127 overtime win over the Utah Jazz on Friday.

Point guard Tyus Jones is one of five Suns averaging double-figure scoring. In 51 games, all starts, he is averaging 11.1 points, 5.9 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 29.5 minutes. He recorded a double-double in Saturday's loss to the Nuggets with 15 points and 10 assists in 29 minutes. He scored 16 points with six rebounds and six assists in the overtime win over Utah on Friday. See which team to pick here.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Suns picks

The model has simulated Suns vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is going Under the total, projecting 233 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the NBA picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Grizzlies vs. Suns, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Grizzlies vs. Suns spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 147-104 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.