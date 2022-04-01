The Memphis Grizzlies (54-23) host the Phoenix Suns (62-14) in a primetime battle between the top two teams in the NBA Western Conference standings. Phoenix defeated the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday to win its ninth straight game. Likewise, Memphis topped San Antonio in its previous contest, winning its sixth game in a row. The injury report will play a big role in this one. All of the top Phoenix players are expected to play, while Memphis is still without Ja Morant (knee). The Grizzlies also list Steven Adams (calf), Desmond Bane (ankle), Tyus Jones (hand) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh) as doubtful.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Caesars Sportsbook lists Phoenix as the seven-point favorite in the latest Suns vs. Grizzlies odds. The over-under for total points is set at 229.

Suns vs. Grizzlies spread: Phoenix -7

Suns vs. Grizzlies over-under: 229 points

Suns vs. Grizzlies money line: Phoenix -300, Memphis +240

PHO: Over is 5-1 in Suns' last six road games

MEM: Grizzlies are 4-0 ATS in their last four games as home underdogs

Why the Suns can cover

Guard Devin Booker is one of the best offensive players in the league. Booker is a great jump-shooter who can score from anywhere on the floor. The three-time All-Star averages 26.4 points, five rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. Booker scored 30-plus points in five games during March, torching his opponents. On March 27, the Kentucky product contributed 35 points, two rebounds and went 3-for-5 from 3-point range.

Forward Mikal Bridges is a legitimate two-way player for Phoenix. Bridges plays exceptional defense, causing havoc with his length and tenacity. The Villanova product is an athletic slasher with a steady jumper from the outside. During March, Bridges averaged 18.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and shot 44 percent from 3-point land. In his last game, the 2018 first-round pick dropped 22 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Forward Dillon Brooks is a feisty and instinctive defender for Memphis. Brooks is also a reliable offensive threat with a solid jumper. The Oregon product averages 18.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. The 2017 second-round pick will have more opportunities on offense with Memphis limited due to injuries. He has logged 20-plus points in back-to-back games. In his last contest, Brooks recorded 21 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Forward Brandon Clarke is an athletic force in the frontcourt. Clarke is a ferocious rebounder who does a lot of damage above the rim. The Gonzaga product logs 10.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. Clarke has scored in double figures in three straight games. On March 23, he finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Suns picks

