Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Phoenix
Current Records: Atlanta 25-26; Phoenix 27-25
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.8 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to Footprint Center at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Phoenix Suns. They will be strutting in after a victory while the Hawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Atlanta was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 129-125 to the Portland Trail Blazers. Small forward De'Andre Hunter had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 3-for-14 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Suns bagged a 114-106 win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday. Phoenix's small forward Mikal Bridges was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 29 points and six assists.
The Hawks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Oct. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-109. In other words, don't count Phoenix out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.50
Odds
The Suns are a slight 1-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Atlanta have won eight out of their last 14 games against Phoenix.
- Feb 03, 2022 - Atlanta 124 vs. Phoenix 115
- Nov 06, 2021 - Phoenix 121 vs. Atlanta 117
- May 05, 2021 - Atlanta 135 vs. Phoenix 103
- Mar 30, 2021 - Phoenix 117 vs. Atlanta 110
- Jan 14, 2020 - Atlanta 123 vs. Phoenix 110
- Nov 14, 2019 - Phoenix 128 vs. Atlanta 112
- Feb 23, 2019 - Atlanta 120 vs. Phoenix 112
- Feb 02, 2019 - Atlanta 118 vs. Phoenix 112
- Mar 04, 2018 - Atlanta 113 vs. Phoenix 112
- Jan 02, 2018 - Phoenix 104 vs. Atlanta 103
- Mar 28, 2017 - Atlanta 95 vs. Phoenix 91
- Nov 30, 2016 - Phoenix 109 vs. Atlanta 107
- Apr 05, 2016 - Atlanta 103 vs. Phoenix 90
- Jan 23, 2016 - Phoenix 98 vs. Atlanta 95