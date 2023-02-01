Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Phoenix

Current Records: Atlanta 25-26; Phoenix 27-25

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.8 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to Footprint Center at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Phoenix Suns. They will be strutting in after a victory while the Hawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Atlanta was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 129-125 to the Portland Trail Blazers. Small forward De'Andre Hunter had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 3-for-14 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Suns bagged a 114-106 win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday. Phoenix's small forward Mikal Bridges was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 29 points and six assists.

The Hawks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Oct. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-109. In other words, don't count Phoenix out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.50

Odds

The Suns are a slight 1-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Atlanta have won eight out of their last 14 games against Phoenix.