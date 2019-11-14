Suns vs. Hawks: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Suns vs. Hawks basketball game
Who's Playing
Phoenix (home) vs. Atlanta (away)
Current Records: Phoenix 6-4; Atlanta 4-6
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Atlanta has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
Atlanta came out on top in a nail-biter against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, sneaking past 125-121. PG Trae Young had a stellar game for the Hawks as he shot 8-for-13 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 42 points and 11 assists.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but Phoenix had to settle for a 123-115 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite Phoenix's defeat, the team got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. PG Ricky Rubio, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten dimes, was the best among equals.
Atlanta isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 5-5 against the spread.
Atlanta's win lifted them to 4-6 while Phoenix's defeat dropped them down to 6-4. We'll see if Atlanta can repeat their recent success or if Phoenix bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.82
Odds
The Suns are a solid 7-point favorite against the Hawks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 228
Series History
Atlanta have won five out of their last eight games against Phoenix.
- Feb 23, 2019 - Atlanta 120 vs. Phoenix 112
- Feb 02, 2019 - Atlanta 118 vs. Phoenix 112
- Mar 04, 2018 - Atlanta 113 vs. Phoenix 112
- Jan 02, 2018 - Phoenix 104 vs. Atlanta 103
- Mar 28, 2017 - Atlanta 95 vs. Phoenix 91
- Nov 30, 2016 - Phoenix 109 vs. Atlanta 107
- Apr 05, 2016 - Atlanta 103 vs. Phoenix 90
- Jan 23, 2016 - Phoenix 98 vs. Atlanta 95
