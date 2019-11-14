Suns vs. Hawks: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Phoenix (home) vs. Atlanta (away)

Current Records: Phoenix 6-4; Atlanta 4-6

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Atlanta has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Atlanta came out on top in a nail-biter against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, sneaking past 125-121. PG Trae Young had a stellar game for the Hawks as he shot 8-for-13 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 42 points and 11 assists.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but Phoenix had to settle for a 123-115 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite Phoenix's defeat, the team got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. PG Ricky Rubio, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten dimes, was the best among equals.

Atlanta isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 5-5 against the spread.

Atlanta's win lifted them to 4-6 while Phoenix's defeat dropped them down to 6-4. We'll see if Atlanta can repeat their recent success or if Phoenix bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.82

Odds

The Suns are a solid 7-point favorite against the Hawks.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 228

Series History

Atlanta have won five out of their last eight games against Phoenix.