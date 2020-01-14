Suns vs. Hawks odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 14 predictions from advanced computer model

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Phoenix Suns at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 8-32 overall and 4-14 at home, while Phoenix is 16-23 overall and 7-9 on the road. The Suns are looking for their third consecutive win and they have won five of their past eight games. The Hawks have lost four straight for the third time this season. Phoenix is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Hawks vs. Suns odds, while the over-under is set at 225. Before entering any Suns vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Atlanta is coming off a 108-86 loss to the Nets on Sunday. One thing holding the Hawks back was the mediocre play of Brandon Goodwin; he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-12, eight-point finish. Cam Reddish scored 20 points. Atlanta shot just 33 percent from the field.

It was the third loss in four games without the injured Trae Young (hamstring), who may be able to return tonight.

Meanwhile, Phoenix was able to grind out a solid win over Charlotte on Sunday, 100-92. It was another big night for Kelly Oubre Jr., who posted a double-double on 25 points and a career-high 15 boards. Oubre has scored 17 or more points in eight consecutive games. The Hawks have allowed under 100 points in each of their past two games.

Devin Booker missed 9 of 12 shots against the Hornets and finished with 12 points.

Phoenix beat Atlanta 128-112 on Nov. 14. The Hawks have won the last five meetings between the teams in Atlanta.

