The Phoenix Suns will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at PHX Arena. Phoenix is 31-14 overall and 15-8 at home, while Atlanta is 23-23 overall and 12-14 on the road. The teams split their meetings last season, with each winning on their home court.

Phoenix is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Suns vs. Hawks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 221.

Suns vs. Hawks spread: Suns -6.5

Suns vs. Hawks over-under: 221 points

Suns vs. Hawks money line: Phoenix -290, Atlanta +245



What you need to know about the Suns

The Suns beat the Hornets 101-97 in overtime on Sunday. Devin Booker scored 35 points. Miles Bridges successfully contested a Charlotte 3-point attempt with 20.4 seconds left in overtime to protect the Suns' 2-point edge and ultimately preserve the win. Phoenix has won five of its past six games and went 3-1 on the road trip that ended Sunday.

The Suns had a season-high 16 steals vs. Charlotte, as Bridges led the team with a career high of six. DeAndre Ayton has averaged 19.4 points and 11.2 rebounds in his last five games. Abdel Nader (knee) has missed four consecutive games. The Suns are off to their best 45-game start since the 2007-08.

What you need to know about the Hawks

The Hawks were routed by the Nuggets on Sunday, 126-102. Atlanta has lost three of its past four games. Trae Young had 21 points and seven assists, but also committed seven turnovers. The Hawks trailed by as many as 25 points in the fourth quarter.

De'Andre Hunter (knee) missed a second consecutive game on Sunday. He is questionable for Tuesday's game. Lou Williams, who was acquired from the Clippers in a trade last week, is expected to make his Hawks debut on Tuesday. Clint Capela leads the NBA in rebounding at 14.1 per game. He is third in blocked shots (2.2).

How to make Suns vs. Hawks picks

