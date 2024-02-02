The Atlanta Hawks look for their third straight win at home as they host the Phoenix Suns on Friday night. Atlanta (20-27) defeated the Lakers, 138-122 on Tuesday night, while Phoenix (28-20) enters off a 136-120 victory in Brooklyn two nights ago. The Hawks have won the last three meetings, including both played last February in the 2022-23 season. Atlanta is a league-worst 12-35 against the spread this season, while Phoenix is 19-28-1 ATS in 2023-24.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. Phoenix is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Hawks vs. Suns odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 249.5 points.

Hawks vs. Suns spread: Suns -3.5

Hawks vs. Suns over/under: 249.5 points

Hawks vs. Suns money line: Suns -159, Hawks +134

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix suffered two ugly road losses earlier this week, blowing sizable leads to Orlando and Indiana, before bouncing back with wins at Miami and Brooklyn. Tonight is the sixth game of their season-high seven game road trip against an Atlanta team which has talent but has been inconsistent all season. Star forward Kevin Durant led the team in scoring on Wednesday against his old team, dropping 33 points on 10 of 16 shooting and 11 of 12 at the free throw line. It was the first time in five games that he scored more than 20 points.

While Devin Booker and Bradley Beal join Durant most often in the headlines, center Jusuf Nurkic plays a key role on this Phoenix team. In the contest against Brooklyn, he had 28 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists while playing 30 minutes. Against a difficult front line for the Hawks, Nurkic will likely be needed for another productive outing in what should be a high-scoring affair.

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta has won two straight games, including a last second victory on Sunday against Toronto followed by an impressive performance on Tuesday against the shorthanded Lakers. In the team's win over Los Angeles, star guard Trae Young led the team with 26 points and 13 assists, while his backcourt mate, Dejounte Murray, added 24 points and nine assists. Murray has been the subject of trade rumors lately, especially with the Hawks falling short of expectations thus far this season.

Atlanta's breakout star this season has been forward Jalen Johnson, a 2021 first-round pick, whose scoring average has increased from 5.6 points per game to 15.6 PPG this season. In the team's last two games, Johnson has recorded double-doubles of 17 points and 12 rebounds, followed by a 19-11 stat line. He projects to have another plentiful game and continue his surprising campaign on Friday night. De'Andre Hunter (knee) is questionable for Friday.

