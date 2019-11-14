Suns vs. Hawks odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 14 predictions from advanced computer

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Phoenix is 6-4 overall and 4-3 at home, while Atlanta is 4-6 overall and 2-2 on the road. The Hawks have lost three of their past four games. The Suns have lost two of their past three games. Phoenix is favored by seven points in the latest Suns vs. Hawks odds, while the over-under is set at 227.5. Before entering any Hawks vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns, finishing 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280 last season. It also entered Week 4 of the 2019-20 NBA season on a 6-2 run on all top-rated NBA picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Suns vs. Hawks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Phoenix came up short against the L.A. Lakers on Tuesday, falling 123-115. Despite Phoenix's defeat, the team got to see several of its players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ricky Rubio posted a double-double on 21 points and 10 assists. The Suns extended their franchise-best streak of making at least 11 3-pointers to eight consecutive games. Devin Booker also had 21 points. Aaron Baynes has four 20-point games in his last six outings.

Meanwhile, things were close when Atlanta and Denver clashed, but Atlanta ultimately edged out the opposition 125-121 on Tuesday. Trae Young had a stellar game for Atlanta as he shot 8 for 13 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 42 points and 11 dimes. It was his second career 40-point game. He totaled a career-high eight 3-pointers against Denver. Young leads the Hawks with 28.0 points per game and 8.7 assists per game.

So who wins Suns vs. Hawks?