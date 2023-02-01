Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns (27-25) are set to host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (25-26) on Wednesday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. The Suns are 19-8 at home, while Atlanta is 12-15 on the road. The Hawks are coming off a 129-125 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers and will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak. The Suns are looking to build off their 114-106 win over the Toronto Raptors and extend their winning streak to three games. Phoenix is 28-24 and Atlanta is 22-28-1 against the spread this season. Young (ankle) is listed as probable on Atlanta's Injury Report.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET. Phoenix is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Suns vs. Hawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 230.

Suns vs. Hawks spread: Suns -1.5

Suns vs. Hawks over/under: 230 points

Suns vs. Hawks money line: Phoenix -125, Atlanta 105

What you need to know about the Suns

Phoenix was able to grind out a solid win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday, winning 114-106. Among those leading the charge for Phoenix was small forward Mikal Bridges, who had 29 points and six assists.

The Suns are tough to beat at home with a 19-8 record at the Footprint Center. Devin Booker has been a star for the Suns averaging 27.1 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game. Center Deandre Ayton is averaging a double-double for the Suns, scoring 17.8 points and grabbing 10.1 rebounds per game.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Atlanta as they fell 129-125 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. One thing holding Atlanta back was the mediocre play of small forward De'Andre Hunter, who did not have his best game: he played for 37 minutes with 3-for-14 shooting.

Allowing an average of 116.8 points per game, the Hawks haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end, which could spell problems against the Suns' high-powered attack on the offensive end. Simply put, the Hawks are a different team with Young on the floor. The 24-year-old point guard is averaging 27.2 points, 9.9 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game. Dejounte Murray has been a nice offseason addition for Atlanta with per game averages of 21.2 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.5 rebounds this season.

