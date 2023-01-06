Who's Playing

Miami @ Phoenix

Current Records: Miami 20-19; Phoenix 20-19

What to Know

The Miami Heat will hit the road for the fifth straight game as they head to Footprint Center at 10 p.m. ET Friday. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

Miami was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 112-109 to the Los Angeles Lakers. Center Bam Adebayo put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 30 points and 13 boards in addition to three blocks. Adebayo's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Speaking of close games: the Phoenix Suns lost 90-88 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday on a last-minute jumper from Cleveland's power forward Evan Mobley with 0:04 remaining. The losing side was boosted by point guard Chris Paul, who had 25 points and eight assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Heat are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 8-17-2 against the spread when favored.

Miami got away with a 113-112 win in the teams' previous meeting last November. Will they repeat their success, or does Phoenix have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.00

Odds

The Heat are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Miami have won nine out of their last 15 games against Phoenix.