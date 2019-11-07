Suns vs. Heat: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Suns vs. Heat basketball game
Who's Playing
Phoenix (home) vs. Miami (away)
Current Records: Phoenix 5-2; Miami 5-2
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Miami Heat at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Phoenix strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115 points per game.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 39 turnovers, Phoenix took down the Philadelphia 76ers 114-109 on Monday. The Suns can attribute much of their success to SG Devin Booker, who had 40 points.
Meanwhile, Miami has to be hurting after a devastating 109-89 loss at the hands of the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. SF Justise Winslow had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with ten points on 5-for-11 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Phoenix are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a seven-game streak of ATS wins.
Phoenix's win lifted them to 5-2 while Miami's defeat dropped them down to 5-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Phoenix is fourth worst in the league in blocked shots per game, with only 3.86 on average. To make matters even worse for the Suns, Miami rank third in the league when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 6.71 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.99
Odds
The Suns are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Heat.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
Series History
Miami have won six out of their last eight games against Phoenix.
- Feb 25, 2019 - Phoenix 124 vs. Miami 121
- Dec 07, 2018 - Miami 115 vs. Phoenix 98
- Mar 05, 2018 - Miami 125 vs. Phoenix 103
- Nov 08, 2017 - Miami 126 vs. Phoenix 115
- Mar 21, 2017 - Miami 112 vs. Phoenix 97
- Jan 03, 2017 - Phoenix 99 vs. Miami 90
- Mar 03, 2016 - Miami 108 vs. Phoenix 92
- Jan 08, 2016 - Miami 103 vs. Phoenix 95
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Bledsoe tries to dribble ball inbounds
Bledsoe momentarily thought he was in a pickup game during Wednesday night's win over the Clippers
-
Simmons suffers sprained shoulder
Simmons injured his shoulder in the first quarter against the Jazz when he crashed into Royce...
-
Isaiah Thomas timeline: From BOS to WAS
Thomas forced his way into the starting lineup after just three games with the Wizards
-
Simmons not shooting outside a concern
Simmons has yet to attempt a single shot from beyond 14 feet so far this season
-
Report: Kenneth Faried to play in China
Faried had a strong second half last season with the Houston Rockets, but will now play in...
-
Bucks vs. Clippers odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Clippers vs. Bucks game 10,000 times.
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans