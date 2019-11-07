Suns vs. Heat: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Phoenix (home) vs. Miami (away)

Current Records: Phoenix 5-2; Miami 5-2

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Miami Heat at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Phoenix strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115 points per game.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 39 turnovers, Phoenix took down the Philadelphia 76ers 114-109 on Monday. The Suns can attribute much of their success to SG Devin Booker, who had 40 points.

Meanwhile, Miami has to be hurting after a devastating 109-89 loss at the hands of the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. SF Justise Winslow had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with ten points on 5-for-11 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Phoenix are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a seven-game streak of ATS wins.

Phoenix's win lifted them to 5-2 while Miami's defeat dropped them down to 5-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Phoenix is fourth worst in the league in blocked shots per game, with only 3.86 on average. To make matters even worse for the Suns, Miami rank third in the league when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 6.71 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.99

Odds

The Suns are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Heat.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Miami have won six out of their last eight games against Phoenix.