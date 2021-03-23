The Phoenix Suns will take on the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is 22-21 overall and 12-10 at home, while the Suns are 28-13 overall and 13-5 on the road. The teams split their two meetings last season.

Phoenix is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Heat vs. Suns odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 215.5.

Heat vs. Suns spread: Heat 1.5

Heat vs. Suns over-under: 215.5 points

Heat vs. Suns money line: Phoenix -125 Miami +105



What you need to know about the Heat

The Heat lost to the Indiana Pacers in overtime on Sunday, 109-106. Miami has lost three straight games and dropped consecutive games to Indiana. The Heat overcame a seven-point fourth quarter deficit to force overtime. Bam Adebayo scored 29 points. Miami missed 28 of 37 3-point attempts.

Jimmy Butler scored 21 points on Sunday. Miami has been holding its opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.3, which is second in the league. Goran Dragic (back) is questionable for Tuesday's game.

What you need to know about the Suns

Meanwhile, Phoenix strolled past the Los Angeles Lakers with points on Sunday, 111-94. Deandre Ayton had 26 points in addition to eight rebounds. Chris Paul had 11 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds to register the first triple-double by a Phoenix player this season. The Suns never trailed, going on a 13-4 run after the game was tied at 2-2,

Devin Booker scored 26 points on Sunday. The Suns have won six straight road games, their longest such streak since 2010. Phoenix is second in the league in defensive field goal percentage, at 49 percent on the season.

