The Miami Heat will take on the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at the Footprint Center. Phoenix is 20-19 overall and 14-5 at home, while the Heat are 20-19 overall and 9-11 on the road. Both teams began the season with aspirations of making a deep run in the 2023 NBA playoffs but both have sputtered a bit and will have work to do to put themselves back in position to be taken seriously as title contenders.

This will wrap up the season series between the franchises as the Heat earned a 113-112 victory at home on Nov. 14. However, the Suns covered the spread as 2.5-point underdogs. This time around, Miami is favored by 2 points in the latest Suns vs. Heat odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 214.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 12 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 38-13 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning almost $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Suns vs. Heat:

Suns vs. Heat spread: Heat -2

Suns vs. Heat over/under: 214 points

Suns vs. Heat money line: Phoenix +115, Miami -135

What you need to know about the Suns

The Suns lost 90-88 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday on a last-minute jumper from Cleveland's power forward Evan Mobley with 0:04 remaining. The losing side was boosted by point guard Chris Paul, who had 25 points and eight assists. Deandre Ayton also had a double-double with 15 points and 18 rebounds while all five starters reached double-figures in scoring.

However, it was still Phoenix's seventh loss in its last eight games and the absence of Devin Booker (groin) has taken its toll. Booker is averaging a career-high 27.1 points per game this season but he's missed 10 of the last 13 games and he's not even scheduled to be re-evaluated until the end of the month.

What you need to know about the Heat

Speaking of close games: the Heat had to settle for a 112-109 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. Shooting guard Tyler Herro just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only nine points on 4-for-14 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 34 minutes on the court.

Herro had been averaging 25.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists over his previous 10 games while shooting 42.2% from the 3-point line but ultimately fell flat against Los Angeles. The Heat will be hoping for more from their sharpshooter on Friday and hoping Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler can build off their performances. Adebayo had a double-double on 30 points and 13 rebounds while Butler chipped in 27 points in the loss.

