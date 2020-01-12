Suns vs. Hornets live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Suns vs. Hornets basketball game
Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Phoenix
Current Records: Charlotte 15-26; Phoenix 15-23
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for Phoenix in their past three games, so Charlotte might be catching them at a good time.
Things were close when Phoenix and the Orlando Magic clashed last week, but the Suns ultimately edged out the opposition 98-94. It was another big night for SG Devin Booker, who had 24 points and five assists.
Meanwhile, Charlotte received a tough blow last Friday as they fell 109-92 to the Utah Jazz. A silver lining for Charlotte was the play of PG Terry Rozier, who had 23 points along with five rebounds.
The Suns are now 15-23 while the Hornets sit at 15-26. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Suns have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.50% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The Hornets have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.80% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Suns are a big 8-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 220
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Charlotte have won six out of their last nine games against Phoenix.
- Dec 02, 2019 - Phoenix 109 vs. Charlotte 104
- Jan 19, 2019 - Charlotte 135 vs. Phoenix 115
- Jan 06, 2019 - Charlotte 119 vs. Phoenix 113
- Mar 10, 2018 - Charlotte 122 vs. Phoenix 115
- Feb 04, 2018 - Charlotte 115 vs. Phoenix 110
- Mar 26, 2017 - Charlotte 120 vs. Phoenix 106
- Mar 02, 2017 - Phoenix 120 vs. Charlotte 103
- Mar 01, 2016 - Charlotte 126 vs. Phoenix 92
- Jan 06, 2016 - Phoenix 111 vs. Charlotte 102
