Suns vs. Hornets live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Charlotte @ Phoenix

Current Records: Charlotte 15-26; Phoenix 15-23

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for Phoenix in their past three games, so Charlotte might be catching them at a good time.

Things were close when Phoenix and the Orlando Magic clashed last week, but the Suns ultimately edged out the opposition 98-94. It was another big night for SG Devin Booker, who had 24 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Charlotte received a tough blow last Friday as they fell 109-92 to the Utah Jazz. A silver lining for Charlotte was the play of PG Terry Rozier, who had 23 points along with five rebounds.

The Suns are now 15-23 while the Hornets sit at 15-26. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Suns have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.50% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The Hornets have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.80% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

Odds

The Suns are a big 8-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Charlotte have won six out of their last nine games against Phoenix.