The Phoenix Suns will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Footprint Center. Phoenix is 24-24 overall and 17-7 at home, while Charlotte is 13-35 overall and 8-19 on the road. The Suns have managed three wins in a row to get back to .500, while the Hornets currently own the third-worst record in the entire NBA.

Meanwhile, the Suns have won the last three head-to-head meetings against the Hornets straight up, but Charlotte has covered the spread in three of the last five matchups. This time around, Phoenix is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Suns vs. Hornets odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 227.

Suns vs. Hornets spread: Suns -6.5

Suns vs. Hornets over/under: 227 points

Suns vs. Hornets money line: Phoenix -260, Charlotte +210

What you need to know about the Suns

It was a close one, but on Sunday, the Suns sidestepped the Memphis Grizzlies for a 112-110 victory. Phoenix's success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Chris Paul, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 dimes in addition to six boards, and small forward Torrey Craig, who had 20 points.

Mikal Bridges also had 24 points in the victory and he's been taking on a more active scoring role with Devin Booker (groin) and Deandre Ayton (illness) out. Bridges has scored at least 20 points in six of his last seven games and is averaging 21.7 points, 5.6 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game during that span.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Meanwhile, Charlotte received a tough blow on Monday as it fell 120-102 to the Utah Jazz. Charlotte's loss came about despite a quality game from center Mason Plumlee, who had 18 points and five assists along with eight rebounds. Terry Rozier also had 23 points in the defeat.

The Hornets were without LaMelo Ball (ankle) in that loss and he is listed as questionable for Tuesday night's matchup in Phoenix. Ball has already missed 26 games this season and Charlotte is 7-19 without him in the lineup and 6-16 when he has been available.

