Who's Playing

Utah @ Phoenix

Current Records: Utah 45-17; Phoenix 44-18

What to Know

The Utah Jazz haven't won a game against the Phoenix Suns since Oct. 28 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. Utah is on the road again Friday and plays against Phoenix at 10 p.m. ET April 30 at PHX Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Jazz's strategy against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Utah steamrolled past Sacramento 154-105 on the road. With Utah ahead 76-44 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. They got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was small forward Bojan Bogdanovic out in front picking up 24 points.

Meanwhile, the Suns were able to grind out a solid victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, winning 109-101. It was another big night for Phoenix's point guard Chris Paul, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and ten dimes.

The Jazz are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The wins brought Utah up to 45-17 and Phoenix to 44-18. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Utah have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.50%, which places them second in the league. But Phoenix comes into the matchup boasting the second highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.80%. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a 4.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won 15 out of their last 19 games against Phoenix.