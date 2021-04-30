The Utah Jazz will take on the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at PHX Arena. Phoenix is 44-18 overall and 24-9 at home, while the Jazz are 45-17 overall and 19-13 on the road. The Suns are one game behind the Jazz for the top seed in the Western Conference.

Phoenix is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Suns vs. Jazz odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 220.

Suns vs. Jazz spread: Suns -4.5

Suns vs. Jazz over-under: 220 points

Suns vs. Jazz money line: Phoenix -185, Utah +165



What you need to know about the Suns

Phoenix netted a 109-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. Chris Paul recorded a double-double on 28 points and 10 assists. The Suns have won four of their past six games. Phoenix clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2010.

The Suns have won the last three games against the Jazz, including the first two this season. This is the deepest point into a season that Phoenix has been part of a matchup featuring the league's two best records since April 1, 2007. The Suns rank second in the league in field goal percentage, at 48.8 percent. Jae Crowder (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Meanwhile, the Jazz registered the largest margin of victory in franchise history in a 154-105 road win at Sacramento. It was the most points scored in a game this season. Utah had a 76-44 advantage by halftime. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Jazz with 24 points. The Jazz have won three of their past five games.

Utah has been holding its opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.5, which is second best in the league. The Jazz are leading the league in 3-pointers per game (17.0). Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and Mike Conley (hamstring) are out for Friday's game.

