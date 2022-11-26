The Utah Jazz will take on the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Footprint Center. Phoenix is 12-6 overall and 10-1 at home, while the Jazz are 12-9 overall and 6-7 on the road. The teams met just eight days ago with the Jazz coming out on top 134-133 at home as 1-point underdogs.

However, it's the Suns that have dominated the series of late, as they've won and covered in seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups. Phoenix is favored by 7 points in the latest Suns vs. Jazz odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 231.5.

Suns vs. Jazz spread: Suns -7

Suns vs. Jazz over/under: 231.5 points

Suns vs. Jazz money line: Phoenix -285, Utah +228

What you need to know about the Suns

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Phoenix beat the Detroit Pistons 108-102 on Friday. Phoenix's center Deandre Ayton looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 28 points and 12 rebounds. Cameron Payne also had a double-double on 16 points and 10 assists while Devin Booker poured in 21 points.

With Chris Paul (heel), Cameron Johnson (knee) and Landry Shamet (concussion) all still out, the Suns will be hoping that this is the start of a strong run for Ayton and Payne to take some of the pressure off Booker. The three-time NBA all-star is averaging a career-high 27.1 points per game this season but he's also been asked to play a career-high 36.5 minutes per night. Booker also had 49 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds but the Suns still suffered the loss in Utah last week.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Meanwhile, Utah received a tough blow on Friday as the Jazz fell 129-118 to the Golden State Warriors. Utah's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of power forward Kelly Olynyk, who had 21 points, and point guard Jordan Clarkson, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 10 assists.

Utah has now lost six of its last eight games after jumping out to a surprising 10-3 start this season. And during its current three-game losing streak, Utah is giving up 125 points per game. The Jazz survived an enormous outing from Booker to earn a win over the Suns last week thanks in large part to 38 points from Lauri Markkanen. However, Mike Conley had a double-double in that game and he's out with a knee injury on Saturday.

