The Phoenix Suns look to get back to even on the season as they travel north to face the Utah Jazz on Friday night. Phoenix (5-6) defeated Minnesota on Wednesday, 133-115, while Utah (4-7) beat Portland, 115-99 on Tuesday night. The game is part of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament where the Jazz have a 2-0 record and Phoenix is currently 0-1. The Suns are 5-5-1 against the spread, while Utah is 5-6 ATS in 2023.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. The Suns are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Phoenix vs. Utah odds according to the SportsLine consensus and the over/under is 237 points. Before entering any Suns vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Jazz vs. Suns spread: Suns -5.5

Jazz vs. Suns over/under: 237 points

Jazz vs. Suns money line: Suns -218, Jazz +177

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix has been unlucky thus far this season as their big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal haven't been healthy enough to play all at the same time. While Beal missed Wednesday night's victory over the Timberwolves, Booker returned for only his third game of the season, dropping in 31 points with five assists and four rebounds. The veteran guard has scored at least 31 points in all three games played and the Suns are 2-1 in those contests.

While Booker and Beal have been limited to three games each, Durant has played in all 11 of the team's matchups in the 2023-24 regular season. He's averaging 30.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists and has kept the Suns afloat without their other two superstars for the majority of the time. With Beal doubtful for tonight's matchup, Booker and Durant will likely have to carry the load once again for a Phoenix team that desperately needs to go on a winning streak to establish themselves as a top contender in the Western Conference. See which team to pick here.

Why the Jazz can cover

The Jazz are a young team led by a couple of a veteran forwards, Lauri Markkanen and John Collins, as well as guard Jordan Clarkson. Markkanen is averaging 23.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, while Collins is chipping in 14.9 points and 8.2 rebounds nightly. Clarkson is the team's second leading scorer, averaging 17.7 points per game and 4.7 assists.

Rookie Keyonte George, the 16th overall pick in June's NBA Draft has played a prominent role in Utah's two wins during the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. In the team's last two games, George has averaged 11 points, nine assists and four rebounds in 28 minutes per game. While the Jazz may lack headliner names like the Suns, they have a chance to pull the upset with a motivated team that is 3-2 at home this season. See which team to pick here.

How to make Suns vs. Jazz picks

The model has simulated Jazz vs. Suns 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread is hitting well over 60% of the time.

Who wins Suns vs. Jazz, and which side of the spread is hitting well over 60% of the time?