The Phoenix Suns (39-35) will be looking to stabilize their position in the Western Conference standings when they visit the Utah Jazz (35-39) on Monday night. Phoenix is in fourth place in the NBA standings, leading the Clippers by a half-game and the Warriors by one game. Utah is 1.5 games behind Oklahoma City for final spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET from Vivint Arena. Phoenix is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Suns odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 234.

Jazz vs. Suns spread: Jazz +6.5

Jazz vs. Suns over/under: 234 points

Jazz vs. Suns money line: Utah +210, Phoenix -260

Why the Jazz can cover

Phoenix has lost six of its last eight games, covering the spread once during that stretch. The Suns are playing without star Kevin Durant (ankle), and center Deandre Ayton (hip) is a game-time decision after missing each of his last four games. Utah nearly found a way to beat Sacramento on Saturday despite missing its top three leading scorers.

Rookie Walker Kessler had the best game of his career, pouring in 31 points on 14 of 16 shooting, completing his double-double with 11 rebounds. Kessler became the first rookie in team history to record at least 30 points and 10 rebounds, while rookie Ochai Agbaji stepped up with 20 points. Leading scorer Lauri Markkanen has a chance to return from a hand injury on Monday night.

Why the Suns can cover

Utah is on a three-game skid coming into this contest, watching its playoff hopes begin to fade. The Jazz are going to be playing without Collin Sexton (hamstring), Rudy Gay (back) and Jordan Clarkson (finger), leaving them without many scoring options. Phoenix is coming off a 125-105 win against Philadelphia, despite playing without Durant and Ayton.

Bismack Biyombo had 17 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks for the Suns, while leading scorer Devin Booker had 29 points to help his team get back on track. They are clinging to a slim lead for fourth place in the Western Conference, making this a critical game on the schedule. Phoenix has won eight of the last 10 meetings between these teams, covering the spread in four of its last five trips to Salt Lake City.

