The Phoenix Suns look to sweep the season series when they take on the Utah Jazz in a key Western Conference matchup on Friday night. Utah is coming off a 131-128 win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, while Phoenix dropped a 140-109 decision at Oklahoma City that same night. The Jazz (12-37), who are 4-28 against Western Conference foes, are 7-19 on the road this season. The Suns (25-25), who have lost three in a row, are 15-9 on their home court. Jordan Clarkson (foot) and Collin Sexton (ankle) are out for Utah. Kevin Durant (ankle) and Bradley Beal (toe) are questionable for Phoenix.

Tipoff from Footprint Center in Phoenix is set for 10 p.m. ET. The Suns have won nine consecutive games in the series, including a 114-106 win on Jan. 11. The Suns are 9-point favorites in the latest Jazz vs. Suns odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 233. Before making any Suns vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Jazz vs. Suns spread: Phoenix -9



Jazz vs. Suns over/under: 233 points

Jazz vs. Suns money line: Phoenix -368, Utah +290

UTAH: The Jazz have hit the game total over in 21 of their last 32 road games (+8.90 units)

PHO: The Suns have hit the game total under in 28 of their last 39 games at home (+15.90 units)



Why the Suns can cover

Shooting guard Devin Booker will look to pick up the scoring slack, especially if Durant can't go. In 45 games, all starts, Booker is averaging 26 points, 6.6 assists, four rebounds and 1.1 steals in 36.9 minutes of action. In the loss to the Thunder, he scored 19 points and added three assists. He poured in 34 points and added four assists and three rebounds in a 121-119 overtime loss at Portland on Monday.

If Beal is able to go, he'll look to keep his hot streak going. He's scored 25 points in consecutive games and he was especially effective last time out, shooting 63.6% from the field and dishing out six assists as well. He's averaging 21 points per game and shooting 41.7% from 3-point range this month.

Why the Jazz can cover

Leading scorer Lauri Markkanen (back), who missed Wednesday's game is off the injury report for this one. Power forward John Collins is another player who can step up. He registered a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds in Monday's loss to Indiana. He had 19 points and five rebounds in the win over Golden State.

Also looking to power the Jazz is guard Keyonte George. The second-year player poured in 26 points and added six assists and three rebounds in the win over the Warriors. He nearly had a triple-double with 16 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds against the Pacers on Monday. In 39 games, including 32 starts, he is averaging 16.4 points, 5.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 31.3 minutes.

The model has simulated Suns vs. Jazz 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is going Under the total, projecting 230 combined points.

