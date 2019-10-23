Suns vs. Kings: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Phoenix (home) vs. Sacramento (away)

Last Season Records: Phoenix 19-63; Sacramento 39-43

What to Know

Phoenix and Sacramento are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Returning after a rocky 19-63 season, Phoenix is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Sacramento (39-43), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.

A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Suns allowed their opponents to shoot an average of 48.20% from the floor, which was the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Sacramento experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they ranked fifth worst with respect to points allowed per game last year, where the team gave up 115.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Kings are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Suns.

Over/Under: 230

Series History

Sacramento have won ten out of their last 16 games against Phoenix.