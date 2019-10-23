Suns vs. Kings: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Suns vs. Kings basketball game
Who's Playing
Phoenix (home) vs. Sacramento (away)
Last Season Records: Phoenix 19-63; Sacramento 39-43
What to Know
Phoenix and Sacramento are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Returning after a rocky 19-63 season, Phoenix is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Sacramento (39-43), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.
A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Suns allowed their opponents to shoot an average of 48.20% from the floor, which was the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Sacramento experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they ranked fifth worst with respect to points allowed per game last year, where the team gave up 115.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Kings are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Suns.
Over/Under: 230
Series History
Sacramento have won ten out of their last 16 games against Phoenix.
- Mar 23, 2019 - Sacramento 112 vs. Phoenix 103
- Feb 10, 2019 - Sacramento 117 vs. Phoenix 104
- Jan 08, 2019 - Phoenix 115 vs. Sacramento 111
- Dec 04, 2018 - Sacramento 122 vs. Phoenix 105
- Apr 03, 2018 - Phoenix 97 vs. Sacramento 94
- Dec 29, 2017 - Phoenix 111 vs. Sacramento 101
- Dec 12, 2017 - Sacramento 99 vs. Phoenix 92
- Oct 23, 2017 - Phoenix 117 vs. Sacramento 115
- Apr 11, 2017 - Sacramento 129 vs. Phoenix 104
- Mar 15, 2017 - Sacramento 107 vs. Phoenix 101
- Feb 03, 2017 - Phoenix 105 vs. Sacramento 103
- Oct 26, 2016 - Sacramento 113 vs. Phoenix 94
- Apr 11, 2016 - Sacramento 105 vs. Phoenix 101
- Mar 25, 2016 - Sacramento 116 vs. Phoenix 94
- Jan 02, 2016 - Sacramento 142 vs. Phoenix 119
- Nov 04, 2015 - Phoenix 118 vs. Sacramento 97
