Suns vs. Kings: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Sacramento @ Phoenix

Current Records: Sacramento 14-23; Phoenix 14-22

The Phoenix Suns are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.19 points per matchup in their matchup on Tuesday. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Sacramento Kings at 9 p.m. ET at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Phoenix is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

The Suns opened the new year with a less-than-successful 121-114 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. The losing side was boosted by SG Devin Booker, who had 40 points and six assists. Booker's night made it six games in a row now in which he has scored at least 32 points.

Meanwhile, Sacramento greeted the new year with a 111-98 victory over the Golden State Warriors. Sacramento's SG Trevor Ariza filled up the stat sheet, picking up 18 points in addition to six rebounds. Ariza had trouble finding his footing against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Ariza's points were the most he has had all year.

The Suns got away with a 112-110 win the last time the two teams met in last December. Will they repeat their success, or does Sacramento have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

The Suns are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 226

Sacramento have won 11 out of their last 19 games against Phoenix.