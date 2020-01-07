Suns vs. Kings: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch Suns vs. Kings basketball game

Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Phoenix

Current Records: Sacramento 14-23; Phoenix 14-22

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.19 points per matchup in their matchup on Tuesday. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Sacramento Kings at 9 p.m. ET at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Phoenix is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

The Suns opened the new year with a less-than-successful 121-114 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. The losing side was boosted by SG Devin Booker, who had 40 points and six assists. Booker's night made it six games in a row now in which he has scored at least 32 points.

Meanwhile, Sacramento greeted the new year with a 111-98 victory over the Golden State Warriors. Sacramento's SG Trevor Ariza filled up the stat sheet, picking up 18 points in addition to six rebounds. Ariza had trouble finding his footing against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Ariza's points were the most he has had all year.

The Suns got away with a 112-110 win the last time the two teams met in last December. Will they repeat their success, or does Sacramento have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

  • When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
  • Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Suns are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 226

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento have won 11 out of their last 19 games against Phoenix.

  • Dec 28, 2019 - Phoenix 112 vs. Sacramento 110
  • Nov 19, 2019 - Sacramento 120 vs. Phoenix 116
  • Oct 23, 2019 - Phoenix 124 vs. Sacramento 95
  • Mar 23, 2019 - Sacramento 112 vs. Phoenix 103
  • Feb 10, 2019 - Sacramento 117 vs. Phoenix 104
  • Jan 08, 2019 - Phoenix 115 vs. Sacramento 111
  • Dec 04, 2018 - Sacramento 122 vs. Phoenix 105
  • Apr 03, 2018 - Phoenix 97 vs. Sacramento 94
  • Dec 29, 2017 - Phoenix 111 vs. Sacramento 101
  • Dec 12, 2017 - Sacramento 99 vs. Phoenix 92
  • Oct 23, 2017 - Phoenix 117 vs. Sacramento 115
  • Apr 11, 2017 - Sacramento 129 vs. Phoenix 104
  • Mar 15, 2017 - Sacramento 107 vs. Phoenix 101
  • Feb 03, 2017 - Phoenix 105 vs. Sacramento 103
  • Oct 26, 2016 - Sacramento 113 vs. Phoenix 94
  • Apr 11, 2016 - Sacramento 105 vs. Phoenix 101
  • Mar 25, 2016 - Sacramento 116 vs. Phoenix 94
  • Jan 02, 2016 - Sacramento 142 vs. Phoenix 119
  • Nov 04, 2015 - Phoenix 118 vs. Sacramento 97
