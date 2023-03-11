Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Phoenix
Current Records: Sacramento 39-26; Phoenix 37-29
What to Know
This Saturday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.34 points per matchup. The Kings and the Phoenix Suns will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Footprint Center. Averaging 132.875 points in their past eight games, Sacramento's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Phoenix better be ready for a challenge.
Sacramento didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the New York Knicks on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 122-117 win. Sacramento's center Domantas Sabonis did his thing and dropped a triple-double on 24 points, 13 rebounds, and ten dimes. Sabonis now has nine triple-doubles this year.
Meanwhile, Phoenix really took it to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a full four quarters, racking up a 132-101 victory at home. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Suns had established a 104-80 advantage. Shooting guard Devin Booker had a stellar game for Phoenix as he shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 44 points. Booker's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 35 points.
The Kings are expected to lose this next one by 3. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped Sacramento to 39-26 and the Suns to 37-29. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Bally Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $85.20
Odds
The Suns are a 3-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Sacramento have won 15 out of their last 29 games against Phoenix.
