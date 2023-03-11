Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Phoenix

Current Records: Sacramento 39-26; Phoenix 37-29

What to Know

This Saturday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.34 points per matchup. The Kings and the Phoenix Suns will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Footprint Center. Averaging 132.875 points in their past eight games, Sacramento's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Phoenix better be ready for a challenge.

Sacramento didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the New York Knicks on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 122-117 win. Sacramento's center Domantas Sabonis did his thing and dropped a triple-double on 24 points, 13 rebounds, and ten dimes. Sabonis now has nine triple-doubles this year.

Meanwhile, Phoenix really took it to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a full four quarters, racking up a 132-101 victory at home. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Suns had established a 104-80 advantage. Shooting guard Devin Booker had a stellar game for Phoenix as he shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 44 points. Booker's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 35 points.

The Kings are expected to lose this next one by 3. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Sacramento to 39-26 and the Suns to 37-29. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $85.20

Odds

The Suns are a 3-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento have won 15 out of their last 29 games against Phoenix.