The Phoenix Suns will take on the Sacramento Kings at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Footprint Center. The Suns are 31-27 overall and 19-9 at home, while Sacramento is 32-24 overall and 15-12 on the road. Phoenix has won two of the last three head-to-head meetings straight up but the Kings have covered the spread in two of those three contests.

On the season, the Suns are 31-27 against the spread while the Kings are 30-26 against the number. Phoenix is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Suns vs. Kings odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 233.5.

Suns vs. Kings spread: Suns -2.5

Suns vs. Kings over/under: 233.5 points

Suns vs. Kings money line: Phoenix -140, Sacramento +118

What you need to know about the Suns

Phoenix is coming off a 117-104 win over the Pacers on Friday and has now managed wins in 10 of the last 13 games to rise to No. 4 in the Western Conference. The Suns had six players reach double-figures in the win over Indiana and limited the Pacers to just 11-of-39 shooting from the 3-point line.

Devin Booker has returned to the Phoenix lineup to score 40 points in just under 52 minutes of action over two games after missing 21 games with a groin injury. However, Phoenix is still without trade-deadline acquisition Kevin Durant, who remains out with a knee injury. Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet will also be out with foot injuries on Tuesday.

What you need to know about the Kings

The Kings are coming off a 133-128 win over the Mavericks on Saturday and are currently the third seed in the West. De'Aaron Fox had a game-high 36 points in the victory and Domantas Sabonis earned his 44th double-double of the year with 22 points and 14 rebounds.

Fox is averaging 24.6 points and 6.2 assists per game this season while Sabonis is averaging 18.7 points, 12.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. The Suns won the first meeting of the year 122-117 on Nov. 28 in Sacramento despite Booker pouring in 44 points. The Kings will be hoping that Booker's minutes restriction will make Phoenix easier to slow down on Tuesday. Sacramento will be without its top bench scorer as Malik Monk will not play due to a sprained ankle.

