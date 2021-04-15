A Pacific Division battle is on tap between the Sacramento Kings and the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at PHX Arena. Phoenix is 39-15 overall and 22-8 at home, while Sacramento is 22-33 overall and 10-17 on the road. The teams split their first two meetings this season.

Phoenix is favored by 12.5 points in the latest Suns vs. Kings odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 234. Before entering any Kings vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned over $9,100 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,100 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 17 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 95-59 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread.

Now, the model has set its sights on Suns vs. Kings. Here are several NBA betting lines for Kings vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Kings spread: Suns -11.5

Suns vs. Kings over-under: 230 points

Suns vs. Kings money line: Phoenix -900, Sacramento +600



What you need to know about the Suns

The Suns crushed the Miami Heat on Tuesday, 106-86. Deandre Ayton posted a double-double on 19 points and 13 rebounds. Phoenix is on a nine-game home winning streak, the longest since the 2009-10 season. The 86 points allowed were a season low.

Phoenix's reserves scored a season-high 65 points on Tuesday. The Suns have a 31-7 record over their last 38 games, the best in the league during that span. Phoenix leads the NBA in assists per game (27.3).

What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento lost to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, 123-111 at home, De'Aaron Fox had 33 points and six assists along with six steals and five boards. The Kings have lost eight consecutive games. They have not won a game in the month of April.

Sacramento allowed 42 points in the first quarter on Wednesday. The Kings were out-rebounded by the Wizards, 56-31. Richaun Holmes is out with a hamstring injury. He is not expected to play on Thursday or Sunday.

How to make Kings vs. Suns picks

The model has simulated Suns vs. Kings 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations.

So who wins Suns vs. Kings? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Suns vs. Kings spread to jump on Thursday, all from the model that is on an incredible 95-59 roll.