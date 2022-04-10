The Sacramento Kings and the Phoenix Suns are set to square off in a Pacific Division matchup at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Footprint Center. Phoenix is 64-17 overall and 32-8 at home, while the Kings are 29-52 overall and 13-27 on the road. The Suns have an opportunity to add to their franchise-record win total as they wrap up the regular season.

Phoenix is favored by 14.5 points in the latest Suns vs. Kings odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 231.

Suns vs. Kings spread: Suns -14.5

Suns vs. Kings over-under: 231 points

What you need to know about the Suns

Phoenix has already clinched the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs, so this will be its final game before hosting the eighth seed following the play-in tournament. The Suns can add to their franchise-record win total on Sunday night, as they have already won two more games than any previous team in franchise history. Outside of backup guard Cameron Payne (knee), they have a clean bill of health heading into the postseason.

Star shooting guard Devin Booker leads Phoenix with 26.8 points and 4.8 assists per game. Big man Deandre Ayton is averaging 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds, while veteran guard Chris Paul is adding 14.7 points and 10.8 assists. The Suns have won six of their last seven home games.

What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento enters this contest on a three-game losing streak following a 117-98 loss at Los Angeles on Saturday. The Kings are wrapping up a disappointing season that is not going to result in a playoff berth. They are closing out their campaign without starting big man Domantas Sabonis (knee) and star guard De'Aaron Fox (hand).

Guard Davion Mitchell led the team with 22 points and seven assists in the loss to the Clippers on Saturday. Power forward Harrison Barnes is the top available scoring option, as he averages 16.6 points and 5.7 rebounds. Sacramento has covered the spread in five of its last seven games against Phoenix.

