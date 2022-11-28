The best team in the Western Conference, the Phoenix Suns (13-6) travel to northern California to take on the Sacramento Kings (10-8) on Monday night. The Suns have won four straight games, all at home, while the Kings are losers of two in a row on the road at Atlanta and Boston. The teams split the four matchups last season, surprisingly with each game won by the road team.

Game time at Golden 1 Arena is set for 10:00 p.m. ET, where the Kings are 6-3 this season. The game is a pick'em in the latest Suns vs. Kings odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 233.

Kings vs. Suns spread: PK

Kings vs. Suns over/under: 233 points

Kings vs. Suns money line: Phoenix -110, Sacramento -110

What you need to know about the Suns

Even without superstar point guard Chris Paul, who will miss his 10th straight game tonight with heel soreness, the Suns have risen to the top of the Western Conference behind four straight home wins over the Knicks, Lakers, Pistons, and a 113-112 victory over the Jazz. Backup PG Cameron Payne has been excellent in Paul's absence, averaging 17.7 points and 6.8 assists in nine starts since the future Hall-of-Famer has been sidelined.

The star for Phoenix in back-to-back wins over Detroit and Utah this weekend was center DeAndre Ayton, who went for 28 points and 12 rebounds on Friday and 29 points with 21 rebounds on Saturday. Phoenix's best player is guard Devin Booker, who ranks 10th in the league in scoring (27.1 PPG), including a 27-point, 11-rebound, 7-assist performance on Saturday. With forward Cameron Johnson out due to injury, Mikal Bridges has moved into third in minutes played in the NBA averaging 37.2 per game. On the season, Bridges averages 16.2 PPG, tied with Ayton for second on the team behind Booker.

What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento has been a pleasant surprise in the NBA's early going, with six players averaging double figures in scoring. Point guard De'Aaron Fox leads the team with 25.1 points per contest, followed by center Domantas Sabonis at 16.9. Sabonis leads the team in rebounds per game (11.2) and edges Fox in the assists category (6.2 to 6.1). Offseason trade acquisition Kevin Huerter has been a revelation for Sacramento, averaging nearly 16 PPG with three rebounds and three assists.

The Kings rank second in the league in team points per game with 119.1, trailing only the Celtics. They are third in field goal percentage (49.1 percent), fifth in 3-pointers made per game (13.8), and tied for fourth in assists per contest (27.7). Unfortunately, they also give up the fourth most points per game (117.1) and second-highest field goal percentage against (49.5 percent). In what looks to be a high-scoring contest tonight, it would be a surprise if either team scored fewer than 110 points.

