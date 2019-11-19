Suns vs. Kings odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 19 predictions from advanced computer
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Suns and Kings. Here are the results:
Get ready for a Pacific Division battle as the Phoenix Suns and the Sacramento Kings will face off at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 5-7 overall and 3-3 at home, while Phoenix is 7-5 overall and 2-1 on the road. The Kings have won five of their past seven games. The Suns have lost two of their past three games. Sacramento is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Kings vs. Suns odds, while the over-under is set at 220.5. Before entering any Suns vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns, finishing 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280 last season. It's off to a profitable start on all-top rated picks again this season, and enters Week 5 of the 2019-20 NBA season on a 9-4 run on all top-rated NBA against the spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Kings vs. Suns 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Sacramento escaped with a win on Sunday against Boston, 100-99. Buddy Hield shot 7 for 12 from downtown and finished with a season-high 35 points and six boards. He also connected on a season-high seven 3-pointers. The Kings snapped a 10-game winning streak for the Celtics as their defense held the opposition under 100 points for the third consecutive game.
On Monday, Phoenix lost to Boston by a decisive 99-85 margin. Devin Booker scored 20 points as he pushed his consecutive games streak with 20 or more points to 10. Ricky Rubio missed the game with a back injury and is not expected to play tonight.
This is the second meeting of the season between the two teams, as Sacramento coasted past Phoenix on opening night, Oct. 23, 124-95. Hield led the Kings with 28 points. Sacramento also won three of the four meetings between the teams last season.
So who wins Kings vs. Suns? And which side of the spread hits in over 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Kings vs. Suns spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
