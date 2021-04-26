The New York Knicks look for their 10th consecutive win when they take on the visiting Phoenix Suns on Monday. The Knicks (34-27), who are third in the Atlantic Division and fourth in the Eastern Conference, are coming off a 120-103 win over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. The Suns (42-18), first in the Pacific Division and second in the Western Conference, dropped a 128-119 decision at Brooklyn on Sunday. This will be the first of two meetings between the teams this season.

Tip-off from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Phoenix leads the all-time series 66-64, but the Knicks hold a 40-24 edge in games played at New York. Phoenix is a two-point favorite in the latest Suns vs. Knicks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 215.5. Before making any Knicks vs. Suns picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Suns vs. Knicks spread: Suns -2

Suns vs. Knicks over-under: 215.5 points

Suns vs. Knicks money line: Suns -135, Knicks +110

PHO: Is 10-3-1 against the spread in its last 14 road games vs. a team with a winning home record

NYK: Is 5-0 ATS in its last five games vs. a team with a winning straight-up record

Why the Suns can cover



Phoenix will look to keep the pressure on the top-seeded Utah Jazz in the race for the top seed in the West. Shooting guard Devin Booker leads the Suns, averaging 25.1 points, 4.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game. Booker had the hot hand on Sunday, pouring in 36 points in the loss to Brooklyn. He has scored in double figures in 52 straight games and in 54 of 55 this year.

Point guard Chris Paul is also a big reason for Phoenix's success and is averaging 16 points, 8.8 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. Paul scored 14 points on Sunday, snapping a three-game streak of scoring 22 or more points. He has 18 double-doubles on the season, including a 15-point, 19-assist effort at New Orleans on Feb. 19. Paul was an all-NBA second-team selection last season, his eighth time on either the first or second team.

Why the Knicks can cover

Despite that, Phoenix isn't a lock to cover the Suns vs. Knicks spread. That's because New York has been on fire. Power forward Julius Randle leads the way, averaging 24 points, 10.5 rebounds, six assists and one steal per game in 60 games, all starts. In his last game, he scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the win over Toronto. He also scored 40 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in an overtime win over Atlanta on Wednesday. He has scored 30 or more points in six of his last seven games, including a 44-point, 10-rebound effort at Dallas on April 16.

With shooting guard Alec Burks still sidelined due to illness, shooting guard RJ Barrett will look to continue to play a key role in the Knicks' offense. In 61 games, all starts, Barrett is averaging 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and three assists per game. Barrett has reached double figures in five consecutive games and 10 of 13 games this month. Against the Raptors on Saturday, Barrett scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

