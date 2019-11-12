Suns vs. Lakers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Suns vs. Lakers basketball game
Who's Playing
Phoenix (home) vs. L.A. Lakers (away)
Current Records: Phoenix 6-3; L.A. Lakers 7-2
What to Know
Phoenix's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Phoenix strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 116.78 points per game.
Phoenix made easy work of the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday and carried off a 138-112 win. Phoenix's success was spearheaded by the efforts of SG Devin Booker, who had 27 points and nine assists, and PG Ricky Rubio, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 12 assists.
Meanwhile, the L.A. Lakers came up short against the Toronto Raptors, falling 113-104. This was hardly the result the L.A. Lakers or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10.5 points over Toronto heading into this contest.
Phoenix's victory lifted them to 6-3 while the L.A. Lakers' loss dropped them down to 7-2. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Suns come into the game boasting the most field goal percentage in the league at 47.50%. But the Lakers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.80%, which places them fourth in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $60.00
Odds
The Lakers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Suns.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 220
Series History
L.A. Lakers have won nine out of their last 16 games against Phoenix.
- Mar 02, 2019 - Phoenix 118 vs. L.A. Lakers 109
- Jan 27, 2019 - L.A. Lakers 116 vs. Phoenix 102
- Dec 02, 2018 - L.A. Lakers 120 vs. Phoenix 96
- Oct 24, 2018 - L.A. Lakers 131 vs. Phoenix 113
- Feb 06, 2018 - L.A. Lakers 112 vs. Phoenix 93
- Nov 17, 2017 - Phoenix 122 vs. L.A. Lakers 113
- Nov 13, 2017 - L.A. Lakers 100 vs. Phoenix 93
- Oct 20, 2017 - L.A. Lakers 132 vs. Phoenix 130
- Mar 09, 2017 - L.A. Lakers 122 vs. Phoenix 110
- Feb 15, 2017 - Phoenix 137 vs. L.A. Lakers 101
- Dec 09, 2016 - Phoenix 119 vs. L.A. Lakers 115
- Nov 06, 2016 - L.A. Lakers 119 vs. Phoenix 108
- Mar 23, 2016 - Phoenix 119 vs. L.A. Lakers 107
- Mar 18, 2016 - Phoenix 95 vs. L.A. Lakers 90
- Jan 03, 2016 - L.A. Lakers 97 vs. Phoenix 77
- Nov 16, 2015 - Phoenix 120 vs. L.A. Lakers 101
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Spurs retire Tony Parker's jersey
Parker played with the Spurs for 17 seasons
-
Steph Curry plans to return this season
Curry has been out of action since late October with a broken hand
-
Kings' Fox (ankle) out 3-4 weeks
Fox suffered the injury during practice on Monday
-
Korkmaz giving 76ers needed shooting
Korkmaz is shooting 45 percent from long distance to start the season for the Sixers
-
Hayward (broken hand) to miss 6 weeks
Hayward underwent surgery on Monday evening
-
Bucks' Middleton (thigh) out 3-4 weeks
Middleton was injured in the third quarter against the Thunder and did not return to the game
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans