Suns vs. Lakers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Phoenix (home) vs. L.A. Lakers (away)

Current Records: Phoenix 6-3; L.A. Lakers 7-2

What to Know

Phoenix's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Phoenix strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 116.78 points per game.

Phoenix made easy work of the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday and carried off a 138-112 win. Phoenix's success was spearheaded by the efforts of SG Devin Booker, who had 27 points and nine assists, and PG Ricky Rubio, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 12 assists.

Meanwhile, the L.A. Lakers came up short against the Toronto Raptors, falling 113-104. This was hardly the result the L.A. Lakers or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10.5 points over Toronto heading into this contest.

Phoenix's victory lifted them to 6-3 while the L.A. Lakers' loss dropped them down to 7-2. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Suns come into the game boasting the most field goal percentage in the league at 47.50%. But the Lakers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.80%, which places them fourth in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.00

Odds

The Lakers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Suns.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

L.A. Lakers have won nine out of their last 16 games against Phoenix.