Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Phoenix
Current Records: Los Angeles 5-10; Phoenix 10-6
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Phoenix Suns and are hoping to record their first win since May 27 of last year. The Lakers and Phoenix will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Footprint Center. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Los Angeles on Sunday. They took their contest at home with ease, bagging a 123-92 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Los Angeles had established a 95-67 advantage. Center Anthony Davis continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 30 points and 18 boards. AD's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, Phoenix's matchup against the New York Knicks on Sunday was close at halftime, but Phoenix turned on the heat in the second half with 61 points. The Suns put the hurt on New York with a sharp 116-95 victory. Phoenix's point guard Cameron Payne looked sharp as he had 21 points and nine assists in addition to seven rebounds.
Their wins bumped Los Angeles to 5-10 and Phoenix to 10-6. Both Los Angeles and Phoenix have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Phoenix have won 12 out of their last 32 games against Los Angeles.
