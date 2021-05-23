Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Phoenix

Regular Season Records: Los Angeles 1-0; Phoenix 51-21

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns will be returning home after a two-game road trip. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Los Angeles Lakers will meet up at 3:30 p.m. ET May 23 at Phoenix Suns Arena. Contestboth teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous contestboth teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous but managed to pull out a pair of wins.

Phoenix skirted by the San Antonio Spurs 123-121 last week thanks to a clutch 30-foot three from shooting guard E'Twaun Moore with 0:02 left to play. Moore and point guard Jevon Carter were among the main playmakers for the Suns as the former had 22 points and the latter almost dropped a triple-double on 19 points, ten rebounds, and nine dimes. Moore had some trouble finding his footing against San Antonio in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, so this was a step in the right direction. Moore's points were the most he has had all year.

Speaking of close games: Los Angeles earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing this past Wednesday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Golden State Warriors, sneaking past 103-100. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 55-42 deficit. Los Angeles' small forward LeBron James was one of the most active players for the squad, posting a triple-double on 22 points, 11 boards, and ten assists. LBJ now has six triple-doubles this season.

Phoenix is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten San Antonio April 17 easily too and instead slipped up with a 111-85. In other words, don't count the Lakers out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Phoenix Suns Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix Suns Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 13 out of their last 22 games against Phoenix.