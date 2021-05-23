Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Phoenix
Regular Season Records: Los Angeles 1-0; Phoenix 51-21
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns will be returning home after a two-game road trip. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Los Angeles Lakers will meet up at 3:30 p.m. ET May 23 at Phoenix Suns Arena. Contestboth teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous contestboth teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous but managed to pull out a pair of wins.
Phoenix skirted by the San Antonio Spurs 123-121 last week thanks to a clutch 30-foot three from shooting guard E'Twaun Moore with 0:02 left to play. Moore and point guard Jevon Carter were among the main playmakers for the Suns as the former had 22 points and the latter almost dropped a triple-double on 19 points, ten rebounds, and nine dimes. Moore had some trouble finding his footing against San Antonio in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, so this was a step in the right direction. Moore's points were the most he has had all year.
Speaking of close games: Los Angeles earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing this past Wednesday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Golden State Warriors, sneaking past 103-100. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 55-42 deficit. Los Angeles' small forward LeBron James was one of the most active players for the squad, posting a triple-double on 22 points, 11 boards, and ten assists. LBJ now has six triple-doubles this season.
Phoenix is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten San Antonio April 17 easily too and instead slipped up with a 111-85. In other words, don't count the Lakers out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Phoenix Suns Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Suns are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won 13 out of their last 22 games against Phoenix.
- May 09, 2021 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Phoenix 110
- Mar 21, 2021 - Phoenix 111 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Mar 02, 2021 - Phoenix 114 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Feb 10, 2020 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Phoenix 100
- Jan 01, 2020 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Phoenix 107
- Nov 12, 2019 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Phoenix 115
- Mar 02, 2019 - Phoenix 118 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Jan 27, 2019 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Phoenix 102
- Dec 02, 2018 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Phoenix 96
- Oct 24, 2018 - Los Angeles 131 vs. Phoenix 113
- Feb 06, 2018 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Phoenix 93
- Nov 17, 2017 - Phoenix 122 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Nov 13, 2017 - Los Angeles 100 vs. Phoenix 93
- Oct 20, 2017 - Los Angeles 132 vs. Phoenix 130
- Mar 09, 2017 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Phoenix 110
- Feb 15, 2017 - Phoenix 137 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Dec 09, 2016 - Phoenix 119 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Nov 06, 2016 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Phoenix 108
- Mar 23, 2016 - Phoenix 119 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Mar 18, 2016 - Phoenix 95 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Jan 03, 2016 - Los Angeles 97 vs. Phoenix 77
- Nov 16, 2015 - Phoenix 120 vs. Los Angeles 101