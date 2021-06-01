Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Phoenix
Regular Season Records: Los Angeles 2-2; Phoenix 2-2
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Phoenix Suns are heading back home. They will face off against the Los Angeles Lakers in a playoff game at Phoenix Suns Arena at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Phoenix has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
The Suns are hoping for another victory. They bagged a 100-92 win over Los Angeles on Sunday. Phoenix can attribute much of their success to point guard Chris Paul, who had 18 points and nine assists.
Phoenix's victory lifted them to 2-2 while Los Angeles' defeat dropped them down to 2-2. If Phoenix want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Los Angeles' center Marc Gasol, who had 12 points along with eight boards and three blocks, and small forward LeBron James, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 12 rebounds in addition to six dimes. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Phoenix Suns Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $237.60
Odds
The Suns are a 5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Los Angeles have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Phoenix.
- May 30, 2021 - Phoenix 100 vs. Los Angeles 92
- May 27, 2021 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Phoenix 95
- May 25, 2021 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Phoenix 102
- May 23, 2021 - Phoenix 99 vs. Los Angeles 90
- May 09, 2021 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Phoenix 110
- Mar 21, 2021 - Phoenix 111 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Mar 02, 2021 - Phoenix 114 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Feb 10, 2020 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Phoenix 100
- Jan 01, 2020 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Phoenix 107
- Nov 12, 2019 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Phoenix 115
- Mar 02, 2019 - Phoenix 118 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Jan 27, 2019 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Phoenix 102
- Dec 02, 2018 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Phoenix 96
- Oct 24, 2018 - Los Angeles 131 vs. Phoenix 113
- Feb 06, 2018 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Phoenix 93
- Nov 17, 2017 - Phoenix 122 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Nov 13, 2017 - Los Angeles 100 vs. Phoenix 93
- Oct 20, 2017 - Los Angeles 132 vs. Phoenix 130
- Mar 09, 2017 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Phoenix 110
- Feb 15, 2017 - Phoenix 137 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Dec 09, 2016 - Phoenix 119 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Nov 06, 2016 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Phoenix 108
- Mar 23, 2016 - Phoenix 119 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Mar 18, 2016 - Phoenix 95 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Jan 03, 2016 - Los Angeles 97 vs. Phoenix 77
- Nov 16, 2015 - Phoenix 120 vs. Los Angeles 101