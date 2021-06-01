Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Phoenix

Regular Season Records: Los Angeles 2-2; Phoenix 2-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Phoenix Suns are heading back home. They will face off against the Los Angeles Lakers in a playoff game at Phoenix Suns Arena at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Phoenix has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

The Suns are hoping for another victory. They bagged a 100-92 win over Los Angeles on Sunday. Phoenix can attribute much of their success to point guard Chris Paul, who had 18 points and nine assists.

Phoenix's victory lifted them to 2-2 while Los Angeles' defeat dropped them down to 2-2. If Phoenix want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Los Angeles' center Marc Gasol, who had 12 points along with eight boards and three blocks, and small forward LeBron James, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 12 rebounds in addition to six dimes. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Phoenix Suns Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix Suns Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $237.60

Odds

The Suns are a 5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Los Angeles have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Phoenix.