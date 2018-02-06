Suns vs. Lakers odds: NBA picks, predictions from an expert on a 21-8 run

A pair of exciting, youth-laden teams collide Tuesday when the Phoenix Suns visit the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers are listed as eight-point favorites, down one point from the open. The over-under for total points scored is set at 217.5, down a point from the open as well.

This matchup lacks the showdown of top young point guards that many fans were likely hoping to see when they bought tickets. But Suns guard Devin Booker is sidelined with a hip injury while Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball remains out indefinitely with a knee injury.

The Lakers are enjoying their best stretch of the season, with wins in 10 of their past 14. They are coming off a 108-104 road upset of the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday as 10-point underdogs.

Swingman Brandon Ingram has helped fill the void at point guard, and he had 16 points with five rebounds and five assists against the Thunder.

Los Angeles has won two of its three matchups against Phoenix this season, but lost 122-113 at Staples Center in their previous meeting.

The Lakers have covered six straight home games and are 8-2 ATS coming off a straight-up win.

The Suns have battled the injury bug all season and the growing pains that come with a youthful roster, but they have been surprisingly competitive at times.

They are looking to rebound from squandering a 21-point lead in Sunday's 115-110 home loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Rookie Josh Jackson had a career-high 23 points, and has scored at least 20 in his past four outings.

On the bright side, the road team has covered four straight in this series, and the underdog also has beat the number in four straight.

