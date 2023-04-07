We've got another exciting Western conference matchup on NBA schedule as the Phoenix Suns (45-35) and the Los Angeles Lakers (41-39) are set to battle on Friday, April 7 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Lakers are 21-18 at home and the Suns are 17-23 on the road. Los Angeles had its four game winning streak snapped in its 125-118 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday. The Suns have won won seven straight games and are coming off a 119-115 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. Phoenix is resting Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Deandre Ayton. D'Angelo Russell and LeBron James are listed as probable on the Lakers' Injury Report.

Tip-off is at 10:30 p.m. ET. The Lakers are favored by 13 points in the latest Lakers vs. Suns odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 226.5.

Lakers vs. Suns spread: Lakers -13

Lakers vs. Suns money line: Los Angeles Lakers: -481, Phoenix Suns: +370

Lakers vs. Suns over/under: 226.5 points

What you need to know about the Suns

The Suns must be getting used to good results now that the team has seven straight wins. They secured a 119-115 win over Denver on Thursday. The team's three point performance certainly helped their game: they made 17 while their opponent only made eight. The win bumped their season record up to 45-35.

The Suns can't catch a break as the underdogs this season, and currently sit at 8-21 in that position. They still might be making someone very happy this season: a $100 bet on them to win every NBA game so far would now be worth a respectable $4,501.24. The Suns are locked into the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference playoff bracket, and own a 41-37-2 record against the spread this season.

What you need to know about the Lakers

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Lakers and the Clippers didn't disappoint and broke past the 231 over/under on Wednesday. Los Angeles took a 125-118 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Clippers. That loss made it 11 straight for the Lakers against the Clippers. The loss dropped their season record down to 41-39.

The Lakers have performed about as expected when favored so far this season, and currently sit at 18-11 when expecting a win. Los Angeles is finally getting close to full strength, and looks primed to make a solid push in the postseason. LeBron James is averaging 29.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game.

