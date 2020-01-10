Suns vs. Magic: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Suns vs. Magic basketball game
Who's Playing
Orlando @ Phoenix
Current Records: Orlando 18-20; Phoenix 14-23
What to Know
On Friday, the Phoenix Suns are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.16 points per game. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Orlando Magic at 9 p.m. ET at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The contest is expected to be a close one, with Phoenix going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.
It was all tied up 53-53 at halftime, but the Suns were not quite the Sacramento Kings' equal in the second half when they met on Tuesday. The matchup between them was not particularly close, with Phoenix falling 114-103. A silver lining for them was the play of SG Devin Booker, who had 34 points and seven assists. Booker's night made it seven games in a row now in which he has scored at least 32 points.
A well-balanced attack led Orlando over the Washington Wizards every single quarter on their way to victory on Wednesday. Orlando was totally in charge, breezing past Washington 123-89. That looming 34-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Magic yet.
The Suns are now 14-23 while the Magic sit at 18-20. The Magic are 8-9 after wins this year, and the Suns are 10-12 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.99
Odds
The Suns are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 217
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Orlando have won five out of their last nine games against Phoenix.
- Dec 04, 2019 - Orlando 128 vs. Phoenix 114
- Dec 26, 2018 - Phoenix 122 vs. Orlando 120
- Nov 30, 2018 - Orlando 99 vs. Phoenix 85
- Mar 24, 2018 - Orlando 105 vs. Phoenix 99
- Nov 10, 2017 - Orlando 128 vs. Phoenix 112
- Mar 17, 2017 - Orlando 109 vs. Phoenix 103
- Nov 23, 2016 - Phoenix 92 vs. Orlando 87
- Mar 04, 2016 - Phoenix 102 vs. Orlando 84
- Dec 09, 2015 - Phoenix 107 vs. Orlando 104
