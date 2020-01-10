Suns vs. Magic: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Orlando @ Phoenix

Current Records: Orlando 18-20; Phoenix 14-23

What to Know

On Friday, the Phoenix Suns are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.16 points per game. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Orlando Magic at 9 p.m. ET at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The contest is expected to be a close one, with Phoenix going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

It was all tied up 53-53 at halftime, but the Suns were not quite the Sacramento Kings' equal in the second half when they met on Tuesday. The matchup between them was not particularly close, with Phoenix falling 114-103. A silver lining for them was the play of SG Devin Booker, who had 34 points and seven assists. Booker's night made it seven games in a row now in which he has scored at least 32 points.

A well-balanced attack led Orlando over the Washington Wizards every single quarter on their way to victory on Wednesday. Orlando was totally in charge, breezing past Washington 123-89. That looming 34-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Magic yet.

The Suns are now 14-23 while the Magic sit at 18-20. The Magic are 8-9 after wins this year, and the Suns are 10-12 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.99

Odds

The Suns are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 217

Series History

Orlando have won five out of their last nine games against Phoenix.