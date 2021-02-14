Who's Playing

Orlando @ Phoenix

Current Records: Orlando 10-17; Phoenix 16-9

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns and the Orlando Magic are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (5-5), but not for long. The Suns are getting right back to it as they host Orlando at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 14 at PHX Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Phoenix and Orlando will really light up the scoreboard Sunday.

It was all tied up 53-53 at the half for Phoenix and the Philadelphia 76ers this past Saturday, but Phoenix stepped up in the second half for a 120-111 win. It was another big night for Phoenix's shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 36 points along with five rebounds. Booker's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Magic strolled past the Sacramento Kings with points to spare this past Friday, taking the contest 123-112. Orlando's center Nikola Vucevic was on fire, shooting 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finishing with 42 points and nine boards.

Phoenix is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Phoenix up to 16-9 and Orlando to 10-17. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Suns enter the matchup with only 107.9 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Less enviably, the Magic are stumbling into the game with the third fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 105.4 on average. They might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9 p.m. ET Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Phoenix and Orlando both have five wins in their last ten games.