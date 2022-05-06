Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals feature the Phoenix Suns going on the road to play the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night in the 2022 NBA playoffs. The Suns have been dominant through the first two matchups and have jumped out to a 2-0 series lead. Dallas will need to come out aggressive in front of its home crowd to avoid the dreaded 0-3 series deficit. Phoenix covered in the first two games and is on a 4-0 ATS run overall.

Tipoff is at 9:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. The latest Suns vs. Mavericks odds from Caesars Sportsbook lists this game as a pick'em, while the over-under for total points is set for 219.

Suns vs. Mavericks spread: Pick'em

Suns vs. Mavericks over-under: 219.5 points

Suns vs. Mavericks money line: Phoenix -110, Dallas -110

PHO: Suns are 4-0 ATS in their last four games overall

DAL: Mavericks are 5-0 ATS in their last five home games vs. a team with a winning road record

Why the Suns can cover



Guard Devin Booker has an array of moves that allows him consistently produce on the offensive end. Booker has a smooth jumper from mid-range and 3-point land with the quickness to attack the rim. The three-time All-Star has the talent to light up the scoreboard in a hurry. He is averaging 24.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. In his last game, Booker dropped 30 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Center Deandre Ayton is the total package in the post for the Suns. Ayton has the length, footwork and the frame to cause havoc for opposing big men. The Arizona product is very athletic and can knock down a mid-range jumper with ease. He's also extremely instinctive and efficient around the rim. Ayton is putting up 19.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and shoots 67 percent from the floor.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Luka Doncic knows how to dominate the game in a multitude of ways. Doncic plays at a calming pace that allows him to orchestrate the offense with precision. The three-time All-Star consistently pulls down boards with the ability to torch any defender. He is leading the team in points (33.4), rebounds (9.8) and assists (6.4). In the Game 3 loss, Doncic recorded 35 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

Guard Jalen Brunson is another ball-handler in the backcourt who can creates his own shot. Brunson is super quick and agile with the moves to get past the defender and find his spots on the floor. The Villanova product can finish strong in the paint with a solid mid-range jumper. Brunson is logging 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game during the NBA playoffs 2022.

