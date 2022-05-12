The Phoenix Suns once again showed why they finished with the best record in the regular season after a 110-80 drubbing of the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 for a 3-2 lead. The Suns will hit the road again with plans of closing out the series, while Dallas will hope it can play significantly better than its previous performance. Phoenix has the momentum going into this game after a statement win, but Luka Doncic and the Mavericks will be extra motivated to extend their series for at least a couple more days.

In preparation for Game 6, here's everything you need to know.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

(1) Phoenix Suns vs. (4) Dallas Mavericks

When: Thursday, May 12 | 9:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 12 | 9:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV

ESPN | fuboTV Odds: PHX -130; DAL +110; O/U 212 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines



Suns: Phoenix had a bit more pep in its step back on its home court in Game 5, and as a result the Suns ran away with the game. It also helps when Chris Paul isn't committing uncharacteristic turnovers and getting fouled out late in the game. Devin Booker was unstoppable from start to finish against the Mavericks, a theme that's been consistent throughout this series. One interesting change the Suns made in Game 5 was shortening their rotation, which meant no Cameron Payne in the second unit. Instead, Booker acted as point guard with the reserves, and it worked rather well. Expect to see the Suns stick with that, especially in a game that they really want to win to close out this series.

Mavericks: Throw everything out the window from the second half of Game 5, because Dallas looked awful. There was no ball movement, guys like Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock weren't getting the same touches they were seeing in Dallas' two wins in this series and there were a ton of mental mistakes in the third quarter, which resulted in 12 turnovers. Credit the Suns' defense for clamping down on the Mavericks offense, but some of that was also preventable, too. Doncic will need to strike the right balance of aggression and getting his teammates involved. The same goes for Jalen Brunson, who looked to score nearly every time he touched the ball instead of looking for open guys out on the wings. And Dallas is still awaiting the arrival of Spencer Dinwiddie in this series, as he's looked a shell of himself for most of the playoffs.

Prediction

I would completely understand why you'd pick the Suns given their Game 5 performance, but the home team has won every game in this series. There was some chippy-ness going on in that game, with both teams talking trash to each other during and after the buzzer sounded. So I expect that intensity to be brought on Dallas' end in Game 6 in front of its home crowd, with Doncic having a standout performance. The pick: Mavericks ML