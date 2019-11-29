Suns vs. Mavericks: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Suns vs. Mavericks basketball game
Who's Playing
Phoenix (home) vs. Dallas (away)
Current Records: Phoenix 8-9; Dallas 11-6
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks will square off against the Phoenix Suns on the road at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Dallas will be hoping to build upon the 120-109 win they picked up against Phoenix the last time they played in April.
It looks like the Mavericks got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a hard 114-99 fall against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.
As for Phoenix, it looks like Phoenix got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a 140-132 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Washington Wizards. Phoenix's loss came about despite a quality game from SG Devin Booker, who had 27 points and eight assists. Booker didn't help his team much against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Dallas are expected to win a tight contest. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 5-2 ATS in away games but only 9-8 all in all.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mavericks enter the matchup with 117.9 points per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Less enviably, the Suns are fifth worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 42.2 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $31.99
Odds
The Mavericks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Suns.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 233
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Phoenix have won eight out of their last 14 games against Dallas.
- Apr 09, 2019 - Dallas 120 vs. Phoenix 109
- Jan 09, 2019 - Dallas 104 vs. Phoenix 94
- Dec 13, 2018 - Phoenix 99 vs. Dallas 89
- Oct 17, 2018 - Phoenix 121 vs. Dallas 100
- Apr 10, 2018 - Phoenix 124 vs. Dallas 97
- Jan 31, 2018 - Phoenix 102 vs. Dallas 88
- Dec 18, 2017 - Phoenix 97 vs. Dallas 91
- Apr 09, 2017 - Phoenix 124 vs. Dallas 111
- Mar 11, 2017 - Phoenix 100 vs. Dallas 98
- Jan 12, 2017 - Dallas 113 vs. Phoenix 108
- Jan 05, 2017 - Phoenix 102 vs. Dallas 95
- Jan 31, 2016 - Dallas 91 vs. Phoenix 78
- Dec 14, 2015 - Dallas 104 vs. Phoenix 94
- Oct 28, 2015 - Dallas 111 vs. Phoenix 95
Watch This Game Live
