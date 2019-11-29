Suns vs. Mavericks: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Phoenix (home) vs. Dallas (away)

Current Records: Phoenix 8-9; Dallas 11-6

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks will square off against the Phoenix Suns on the road at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Dallas will be hoping to build upon the 120-109 win they picked up against Phoenix the last time they played in April.

It looks like the Mavericks got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a hard 114-99 fall against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

As for Phoenix, it looks like Phoenix got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a 140-132 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Washington Wizards. Phoenix's loss came about despite a quality game from SG Devin Booker, who had 27 points and eight assists. Booker didn't help his team much against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Dallas are expected to win a tight contest. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 5-2 ATS in away games but only 9-8 all in all.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mavericks enter the matchup with 117.9 points per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Less enviably, the Suns are fifth worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 42.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Odds

The Mavericks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Suns.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 233

Series History

Phoenix have won eight out of their last 14 games against Dallas.