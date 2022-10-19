The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Footprint Center. These teams met in the Western Conference Semifinals last season with the No. 4 seed Mavs upsetting the No. 1 seed Suns in seven games. During the regular season, Phoenix won all three meetings versus Dallas.

Suns vs. Mavericks spread: Suns -4.5

Suns vs. Mavericks over/under: 218 points

What to know about the Phoenix Suns

Phoenix finished last year at 64-18 and will now try to light the spark for another quality season. The 64 wins was the most in franchise history as the Suns ranked fourth in offensive efficiency and third in defensive efficiency. But after a hard-fought six-game series win in the first round of the playoffs versus the Pelicans, the Suns were upended in seven games in the second round by Dallas.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 26.8 points per game last year, while also adding 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. Chris Paul's 10.8 assists per game led the NBA for the fifth time, while his 1.9 steals ranked second. The Suns return most of their core from last season with the exception of Jae Crowder who is on the inactive list as the team looks to trade him.

What to know about the Dallas Mavericks

Dallas went 52-30 last year and won its first playoff series since winning the NBA championship in 2011. The team's strength was on the defensive end as Dallas ranked second in points allowed per game and ranked sixth in defensive efficiency.

The team revolves around Luka Doncic who is the MVP favorite entering the season per Caesars Sportsbook. Doncic averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists last season, to go along with 10 triple-doubles. The Mavs lost Jalen Brunson to free agency but added former Rockets big man Christian Wood, who averaged 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds last year.

