The Phoenix Suns (29-34) travel to take on the Dallas Mavericks (32-32) in a matchup with postseason implications on Sunday. The injury-depleted Mavs are hanging on to the final play-in spot in the West, but the Suns are just 2.5 games behind. The Mavericks were already dealing with the stunning departure of Luka Doncic via trade this season. Since that point they've lost the player Doncic was swapped for -- Anthony Davis -- to an adductor injury for multiple weeks and Kyrie Irving (ACL) for the year.

Tipoff from American Airlines Arena in Dallas is at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Suns are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Suns vs. Mavericks odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 230.5. Before locking in any Mavericks vs. Suns picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Suns vs. Mavericks spread: Suns -7.5

Suns vs. Mavericks over/under: 230.5 points

Suns vs. Mavericks money line: Suns -293, Mavericks +236

PHX: Suns are 23-39-1 against the spread this season, the second-worst ATS record in the league

DAL: Mavericks are 31-31-1 ATS this season

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix should be highly-motivated in this contest against a Dallas team it is chasing for a play-in spot. The Suns know Dallas should get healthier in the coming weeks, so stealing a win on the road would go a long way in helping their postseason chances.

While finding secondary scoring options has been tough this season, the Suns have two of the top pure scorers in the league in Kevin Durant (26.9 ppg) and Devin Booker (26 ppg). Dallas likely doesn't have the offensive personnel to keep up with those two if their shots are falling at their normal rate. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Mavericks can cover

While the Mavs have their own share of issues, Phoenix has been extremely poor overall since the beginning of February. The Suns are 5-12 straight-up with only six covers during that span. The Suns are particularly weak on the glass, ranking 26th in the league with 42.6 boards per game.

Dallas can still lean on legendary 3-point shooter Klay Thompson, who is being asked to carry the offensive load with so many players out. He scored 28 points and shot 40.7% from 3-point range on Wednesday, and another game like that could position the Mavs to cover on Sunday. See which team to back at SportsLine.

