The Phoenix Suns will look to stay hot when they take on the Dallas Mavericks in a key Western Conference matchup on Wednesday. The Suns (25-18), who have won six in a row, are coming off a 115-113 win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday. The Mavericks (24-19), who have lost two in a row and four of six, were beaten 119-110 by the Boston Celtics on Monday. Dallas won the first meeting of the year against Phoenix, a 128-114 triumph on Dec. 25.

Tip-off from the American Airlines Center in Dallas is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Suns are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Suns vs. Mavericks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 240.5. Before making any Mavericks vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 14 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 48-25 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning over $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Suns vs. Mavericks and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Mavericks vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Mavericks spread: Phoenix -2.5

Suns vs. Mavericks over/under: 240.5 points

Suns vs. Mavericks money line: Phoenix -140, Dallas +119

PHO: The Suns have hit the third-quarter game total over in 55 of their last 81 games (+26.70 units)

DAL: The Mavericks have hit the team total over in 44 of their last 72 games (+11.65 units)

Suns vs. Mavericks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Mavericks can cover

Luka Doncic has been on a roll of late, registering back-to-back triple-doubles. He scored 33 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out 10 assists in a 127-110 loss to the Lakers on Jan. 17. He scored 33 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and added 13 assists in a 119-110 loss to the Celtics on Monday. For the season, he is averaging 33.6 points, 9.3 assists, 8.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 36.9 minutes of action.

With point guard Kyrie Irving listed day-to-day with a right thumb injury he suffered on Monday, Dallas may need to find extra scoring elsewhere. One of those players who could step up is small forward Derrick Jones Jr. In 41 games, including 40 starts, he is averaging 10.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes of play. He has reached double-digit scoring in 18 games, including two double-doubles. He had 12 points and 10 rebounds in a 115-108 win over Minnesota on Jan. 7. See which team to pick here.

Why the Suns can cover

Kevin Durant has been on fire of late. He scored 40 points and grabbed nine rebounds in a 117-110 win over the Pacers on Sunday, and followed that up with a 43-point, eight-assist and six-rebound performance in the win over Chicago on Monday. He has six double-doubles and one triple-double on the year. In 36 games, all starts, Durant is averaging 29.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.2 blocks in 37.1 minutes of play.

Devin Booker has provided a lot of offense over the past 10 games, averaging 27.4 points and 7.0 assists in that span. He scored 52 points in a 123-109 win at New Orleans on Jan. 19, and added a double-double with 16 points and 11 assists in a 119-117 win over the Kings on Jan. 16. He scored 26 points in Sunday's win over Indiana, and followed that up with 16 against Chicago on Monday. For the season, he is averaging 26.7 points, 7.6 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 36.1 minutes in 36 games, all starts. See which team to pick here.

How to make Mavericks vs. Suns picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 240 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Suns vs. Mavericks, and which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 48-25 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.